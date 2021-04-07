Overview

Dr. Natalia Levinskaya, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Levinskaya works at Primary Medical Associates in Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.