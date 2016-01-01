Overview

Dr. Natalia Kramarevsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Ulm, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with New Ulm Medical Center.



Dr. Kramarevsky works at Twin Cities Spine Center in New Ulm, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.