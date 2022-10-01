Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalia Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalia Hernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brewton, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Brewton Medical Center LLC1121 Belleville Ave, Brewton, AL 36426 Directions (251) 809-3180
Gulf Breeze Hospital Clinical Lab1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 934-2000
The Surgery Group PA1717 N E St Ste 434, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 484-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Hernandez upon developing AFIB, which she successfully corrected with a procedure. I found her to be an extremely knowledgeable and genuinely caring person. She listened to my concerns and explained my options. She patiently answered all my questions to ensure that I fully understood all risk and benefit options. I subsequently developed Aflutter and was very quickly scheduled in for an office visit. With my heart rate racing incessantly, she took immediate action to rearrange her own schedule and to secure cath lab time to perform a corrective procedure the following morning! In the pre-op ward, Dr. Hernandez took time to talk with my wife and I, and it was obvious that she is just an exceptional and amazing person. The procedure restored normal heart rhythm and I feel great again. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been referred to Doctor Hernandez.
About Dr. Natalia Hernandez, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1528385325
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Armenian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
