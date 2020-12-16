Dr. Natalia Grob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Grob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalia Grob, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Grob works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado4500 E 9th Ave Ste 630, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0276
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grob?
The infertility process is a challenging one to go through but I always felt more confident in my options and chances for success after meeting with Dr. Grindler. She and her team were very responsive with all of my questions and concerns and ultimately got us through the process and we are now expecting our first child. I look forward to working with her again in the future as we create the rest of our family.
About Dr. Natalia Grob, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1053622639
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grob works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grob. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.