Dr. Natalia Grob, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalia Grob, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Grob works at Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 630, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 16, 2020
    The infertility process is a challenging one to go through but I always felt more confident in my options and chances for success after meeting with Dr. Grindler. She and her team were very responsive with all of my questions and concerns and ultimately got us through the process and we are now expecting our first child. I look forward to working with her again in the future as we create the rest of our family.
    About Dr. Natalia Grob, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053622639
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalia Grob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grob works at Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Grob’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grob. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

