Overview

Dr. Natalia Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Flores works at OB/GYN Specialties, A Division of Square Care Medical Group in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.