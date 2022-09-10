Dr. Natalia Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Flores, MD
Dr. Natalia Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Women's Health Professionals48 Route 25A Ste 207, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 862-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Obstetrical Gynecological Specialties PC2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 10A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 862-3800
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Flores is amazing. She helped me navigate my second pregnancy after I had a very traumatic birthing experience with my first. She made me felt seen and safe. I cannot recommend her enough.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.