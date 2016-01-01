Dr. Filipof has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalia Filipof, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalia Filipof, MD is a internal medicine specialist in Chesterfield, MI. She currently practices at Eastside Dermatology and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Filipof is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Eastside Dermatology32743 23 Mile Rd Ste 230, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (313) 884-3380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Natalia Filipof, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filipof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Filipof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filipof.
