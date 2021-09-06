Dr. Natalia Dvorak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dvorak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Dvorak, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalia Dvorak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Dvorak works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Hospital Medical Center1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5000ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Natalia Dvorak, MD, PLLC1600 116th Ave NE Ste 104, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-5758
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dvorak?
Dr. Dvorak is a great member of our outstanding medical team. She has taken the time to know me the person, my history and the needs of my aging body as it changes. There is more to women’s health than birthing babies. I had successful stage 1 uterine cancer surgery 20 plus years ago. That history makes some of the changes with age not straight forward decisions to maintain mental and physical well being. Dr. Dvorak and I have had more than one delicate discussion in which I felt we had explored all options and I could make a sound decision. I walk out of my check ups knowing we have covered all that needs to be addressed and it is time to continue enjoying life.
About Dr. Natalia Dvorak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1184860363
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Smith College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dvorak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dvorak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dvorak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dvorak works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dvorak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dvorak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dvorak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dvorak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.