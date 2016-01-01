Dr. Natalia De Albuquerque Rocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia De Albuquerque Rocha, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalia De Albuquerque Rocha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha?
About Dr. Natalia De Albuquerque Rocha, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1205241478
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha works at
Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Albuquerque Rocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.