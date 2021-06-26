Dr. Natalia D Burgos-Polanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgos-Polanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia D Burgos-Polanco, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalia D Burgos-Polanco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Health First Medical Group1223 Gateway Dr Ste 1F, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 215-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, compassionate doctor that listens and gives you all the time you need. Out of all my past Endo's I have finally found a home.
About Dr. Natalia D Burgos-Polanco, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Burgos-Polanco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgos-Polanco accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
