Overview

Dr. Natalia Alejandro Cordero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Alejandro Cordero works at Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Atrophic Vaginitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.