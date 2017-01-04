Dr. Natalia Colon Guzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Colon Guzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalia Colon Guzman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odenton, MD.
Dr. Colon Guzman works at
Locations
Rite Aid Pharmacy 042551132 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (443) 367-4700
Johnshopkinscommunityphysician6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 105, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (443) 259-3770
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 826-6386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, kind and professional. Very confident in her decision making and ability to practice safe and effective medicine.
About Dr. Natalia Colon Guzman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon Guzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon Guzman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon Guzman has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon Guzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon Guzman.
