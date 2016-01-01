Dr. Cardona accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natalia Cardona, DPM
Overview
Dr. Natalia Cardona, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Cardona works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark E Hall Dpm P.A.6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 364-9584
-
2
Premier Podiatry Group1041 S State Road 7 Ste 5, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 328-8066Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cardona?
About Dr. Natalia Cardona, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1871943407
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardona works at
Dr. Cardona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.