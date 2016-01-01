Dr. Branis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalia Branis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Natalia Branis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Branis works at
Saint Peter's Breast Center240 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-6667
St Lukes Hospital1111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-8672Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 339-7630MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1871720102
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Branis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Branis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.