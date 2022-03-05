See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Natalia Balytsky, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (6)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalia Balytsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Balytsky works at Integrated Pain Management Medical Group in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA, Daly City, CA and Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Pain Management Medical Group
    1 Daniel Burnham Ct Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 409-7364
  2. 2
    San Francisco Multi-specialty Medical Group
    1144 Sonoma Ave Ste 105, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 202-5606
  3. 3
    Satellite Office
    1500 Southgate Ave Ste 202, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 351-8299
  4. 4
    San Francisco Multi-specialty Med Grp
    2923 Webster St Ste 202, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 451-4142

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 05, 2022
    I have been seeing her for treatment for almost 4 years she is very knowledgeable very friendly she has been treating me for pain i recommend her to every one.
    Babak Bruce Sadreddin — Mar 05, 2022
    About Dr. Natalia Balytsky, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Norwegian
    • 1326146705
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balytsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balytsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balytsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balytsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balytsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balytsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

