Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anchipolovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Anchipolovsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky DO170 Prospect Ave Ste 1, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 820-3596
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anchipolovsky?
I am glad that I made it to your office Thanks for everything
About Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1982725024
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anchipolovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anchipolovsky accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anchipolovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anchipolovsky works at
Dr. Anchipolovsky has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anchipolovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anchipolovsky speaks Russian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Anchipolovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anchipolovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anchipolovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anchipolovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.