Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Anchipolovsky works at Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky DO in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky DO
    170 Prospect Ave Ste 1, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 820-3596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Adrenal Insufficiency
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Thyroid Nodule
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acromegaly and Gigantism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Proteinuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecomastia
Hungry Bone Syndrome
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Kidney Disease
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Thyroid Disease
Turner Syndrome
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 16, 2019
    I am glad that I made it to your office Thanks for everything
    vartan nazarian — Oct 16, 2019
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1982725024
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
