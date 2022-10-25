Dr. Natale Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natale Sheehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natale Sheehan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY-RADIATION ONCOLOGY and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group1227 N State St Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-2485
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheehan?
Dr Sheehan has been seeing my mother since 2021. Now mom has a different cancer that is more evasive. Dr Sheehan was genuinely concerned that my mother (age 86) was going to have to have an aggressive treatment. Wait time is never quick, but it appears that is just how it is with any of the doctors in this group.
About Dr. Natale Sheehan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1518178524
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY-RADIATION ONCOLOGY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.