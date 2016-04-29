Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti.
Psychsolutions Inc.700 S Royal Poinciana Blvd Ste 300, Miami Springs, FL 33166 Directions (305) 668-9000
- 2 8306 Mills Dr Pmb 197, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 598-5558
- 3 11055 SW 186th St Ste 306, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Directions (786) 224-6884
Natacha Padrino MD PA8525 SW 92nd St Ste B8, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 598-5558
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Padrino was very thorough while working with my child. She is patient, kind and very good at relating with both parent and child. She is an excellent listener and has been spot on when prescribing medication. I'm so thankful we found her!
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427237528
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Dr. Padrino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padrino accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padrino speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Padrino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padrino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padrino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padrino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.