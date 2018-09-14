Dr. Michel Jeannot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeannot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Jeannot, MD
Overview
Dr. Michel Jeannot, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Loganville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Interfaith Medical Center
Dr. Jeannot works at
Locations
-
1
Walton Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine101 Tara Commons Dr, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 928-9700
-
2
Walton Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine2390 Wall St SE Ste 100, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (678) 928-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeannot?
I’ve been having difficulty breathing. My primary doctor kept putting me on steroid inhaler and antibiotics. But I never felt better. I finally said it’s time to go to specialist. I live in Loganville and thought I’m going to try someone close by. I’m glad I did. Dr Jeannot was compassionate he took his time and explained everything to me in detail. His office staff was just as nice and very professional. I had a few concerns leaving Jessi, Keyana & Kristine each made sure I was taken care of.
About Dr. Michel Jeannot, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, French, French Creole and Spanish
- 1700023330
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeannot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeannot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeannot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeannot works at
Dr. Jeannot speaks French, French Creole and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeannot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeannot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeannot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeannot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.