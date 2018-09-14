Overview

Dr. Michel Jeannot, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Loganville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Interfaith Medical Center



Dr. Jeannot works at Walton Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine in Loganville, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.