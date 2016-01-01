See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Scranton, PA
Dr. Nat Levinson, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (1)
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nat Levinson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Dr. Levinson works at LEVINSON NAT E MD in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Geisinger Viewmont Imaging A Service of Gcmc
    435 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 346-8620
  2. 2
    Regional Hospital of Scranton
    746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 348-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nat Levinson, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942288212
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levinson works at LEVINSON NAT E MD in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Levinson’s profile.

    Dr. Levinson has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Levinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

