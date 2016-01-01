Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nat Levinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nat Levinson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Locations
Geisinger Viewmont Imaging A Service of Gcmc435 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 346-8620
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 348-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nat Levinson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1942288212
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
