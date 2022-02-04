Dr. Nassir Marrouche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrouche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nassir Marrouche, MD
Overview
Dr. Nassir Marrouche, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Marrouche works at
Locations
Tulane Cardiology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 420-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Last Spring my arrhythmia was out of control. I had seen my new cardiologist one time and an ablation was recommended…..it had been recommended in the past. I was immediately referred to Dr Marrouche who saw me the same day (Friday) and had the ablation on Monday. I would highly recommend him. He has a direct manner and gets to the point, yet in a clear and empathetic way.
About Dr. Nassir Marrouche, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881708295
Education & Certifications
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marrouche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marrouche accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marrouche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marrouche works at
Dr. Marrouche has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrouche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrouche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrouche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrouche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrouche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.