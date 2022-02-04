Overview

Dr. Nassir Marrouche, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Marrouche works at Tulane Cardiology Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.