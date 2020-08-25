See All Interventional Cardiologists in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Nassir Azimi, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nassir Azimi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Azimi works at Azimi Cardiovascular Institute in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose and Throat Associates of San Diego A Medical Corp.
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 3, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 567-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 1 (ASD 1) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 2 (ASD 2) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bicuspid Aortic Valve Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 25, 2020
    Dr Azimi has been caring for my mother well over ten years now. My mother is a retired RN and I have worked in healthcare about forty years (including fifteen years as a Patient Care Manager with hospice so I’ve worked with many cardiac patients and families). Between my mother’s and my own experience with physicians... Dr Azimi is definitely a stand-out amongst the many fine doctors we’ve worked with over the years. Dr Azimi easily shares his knowledge, educating us about heart health... Mom’s status and presents options for care (including the pros and cons) so we can make informed decisions... he totally supports whatever decisions we’ve made. Dr Azimi has a very comfortable manner and is easy to talk to... he is sensitive to Mom’s feelings, her fears and even her opposition to whatever he might say. He receives feedback wholeheartedly and it is obvious he truly enjoys and gets satisfaction caring for his patients... and their families! EXCELLENT physician... QUALITY person!
    Elvira Medina — Aug 25, 2020
    About Dr. Nassir Azimi, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Afghani, Arabic, Pashto, Persian and Urdu
    • 1366438764
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale-New Haven Hosp Yale U
    • University of Colorado Hospital
    • Dartmouth College
    • Columbia College, Columbia University
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nassir Azimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azimi works at Azimi Cardiovascular Institute in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Azimi’s profile.

    Dr. Azimi has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Azimi speaks Afghani, Arabic, Pashto, Persian and Urdu.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Azimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

