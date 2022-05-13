Dr. Nassim Nabbout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabbout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nassim Nabbout, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nassim Nabbout, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with University Ks School Of Med
Dr. Nabbout works at
Locations
Cancer Center of Kansas - Murdock3243 E Murdock St Ste 300, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 745-3138
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Labette Health
- Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
2 yrs ago I was told I had 6 mos. to live. Thanks to his care I'm here in good condition. I'm 70 yrs old. I walk my dog, Lali for 4 blocks every day. Dr. Nabbout saved my life. I highly recommend his services
About Dr. Nassim Nabbout, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1528029147
Education & Certifications
- University Ks School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabbout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabbout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabbout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabbout has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabbout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabbout. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabbout.
