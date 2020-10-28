Overview

Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Soueid works at Advanced Plastic Surgery in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.