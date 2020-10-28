See All Plastic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (152)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Soueid works at Advanced Plastic Surgery in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Plastic Surgery
    9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 302, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-0808
  2. 2
    Advanced Plastic Surgery
    1927 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-0808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871514968
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu Med Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soueid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soueid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soueid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soueid has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soueid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Soueid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soueid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soueid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soueid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

