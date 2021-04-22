Dr. Nasser Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasser Youssef, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasser Youssef, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from University of Aleppo.
Dr. Youssef works at
Locations
Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 757-3840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Youssef is excellent Dr
About Dr. Nasser Youssef, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1063490860
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital - New York
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Aleppo University Hospital
- University of Aleppo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youssef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youssef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youssef works at
Dr. Youssef has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youssef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Youssef speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Youssef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youssef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youssef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youssef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.