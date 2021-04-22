Overview

Dr. Nasser Youssef, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from University of Aleppo.



Dr. Youssef works at Osborn Family Health Center in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

