Overview

Dr. Nasser Taghavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Taghavi works at Novamedica in Livonia, MI with other offices in Commerce Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.