Dr. Nasser Sedaghatpour, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasser Sedaghatpour, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Gary Kimmel MD PC112 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 768-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Nassar. He’s the best psychiatrist I’ve ever seen. He is kind and non judgmental and in general a very good doctor.
About Dr. Nasser Sedaghatpour, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
