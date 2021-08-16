Overview

Dr. Nasser Lakkis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lakkis works at Harris Health System in Houston, TX with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.