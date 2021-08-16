Dr. Nasser Lakkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasser Lakkis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nasser Lakkis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lakkis works at
Ben Taub Hospital1504 Taub Loop, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 873-2594Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 4201 Saint Antoine St Ste 5A, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 966-2492
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Nasser Lakkis was my husband's doctor for 9 yrs. We heard he moved from the city. Is he still practicing? We didn't even get a letter to let of us know about his move. Can we still schedule appointments with him?
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851471122
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
