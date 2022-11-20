See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Corona, CA
Dr. Nasser Heyrani, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nasser Heyrani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Heyrani works at Corona Temecula Ortho Assocs in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Corona-Temecula Orthopaedic Associates
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 101, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-6060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nasser Heyrani, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730523945
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Uc Davis School of Medicine - Orthopaedic Surgery Residency - Davis, California
    Medical Education
    • UCLA School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasser Heyrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heyrani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heyrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heyrani works at Corona Temecula Ortho Assocs in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Heyrani’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heyrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heyrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

