Super Profile

Dr. Nasser Hanna, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nasser Hanna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hanna works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Cancer, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Radiation Oncology Associates Inc.
    535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-0920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2018
    Dr. Hanna was my husband, Todd Kirkpatrick's Oncologist, from October of 2015 upon his initial diagnosis, until his passing, May 23, 2017. I can never thank him enough for his kindness and compassion. He was always very honest, informative, and willing to offer every option for Todd. We were aware that his prognosis was terminal from day one, but Dr. Hanna was able to provide hope for Todd to enjoy his kids and family. His nurse, Julie....incredible as well. Forever grateful. Thank you!!!
    Valerie May Kirkpatrick in Indianapolis — Aug 22, 2018
    About Dr. Nasser Hanna, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316903883
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasser Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanna works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hanna’s profile.

    Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Testicular Cancer, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

