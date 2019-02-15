Overview

Dr. Nasser Borai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Borai works at Rajasree Ajay, MD in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.