Dr. Askari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasser Askari, DO
Overview
Dr. Nasser Askari, DO is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Askari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 150, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 373-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Askari?
I've seen Dr. Askari for preventive care and other issues, and he was thoughtful, empathetic, and understanding. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Nasser Askari, DO
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508112582
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Askari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Askari works at
Dr. Askari speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Askari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.