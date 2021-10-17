Overview

Dr. Nasser Ani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Hudson Regional Hospital and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Ani works at Resolute Pain Solutions in Hazlet, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.