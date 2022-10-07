Overview

Dr. Nassar Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Khan works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.