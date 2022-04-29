Overview

Dr. Nasrullah Manji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Manji works at Nasrullah Manji MD in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.