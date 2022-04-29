Dr. Nasrullah Manji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasrullah Manji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nasrullah Manji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Manji works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nasrullah Manji MD PA4760 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 101, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 491-9387
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manji?
I have been a patient of Dr. Nasrullah Manji for approximately 20+ years. He is an excellent Gastroenterologist that has over 41 years of experience, and I have been a part of that for half. The staff has change over the years, but in the latter of my visits. I knew his staff personally and the only one left from the beginning of my care is the front desk staffer by the name of Helen. There was and continues to be professionalism at its finest. I would like to say thank you Dr. Manji and staff for continuing to be there for your patients.
About Dr. Nasrullah Manji, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1164470878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manji accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manji works at
Dr. Manji has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manji speaks Spanish and Urdu.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Manji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.