Dr. Nasrin Naghsh-Tabrizi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasrin Naghsh-Tabrizi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean.
Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi works at
Locations
Fairfax Health Center10580 ARROWHEAD DR, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 432-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great service and care.
About Dr. Nasrin Naghsh-Tabrizi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770573248
Education & Certifications
- Trenton Affil Hosps
- American University of the Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi.
