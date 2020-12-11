See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Nasrin Naghsh-Tabrizi, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nasrin Naghsh-Tabrizi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean.

Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi works at Family Health Center Of Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfax Health Center
    10580 ARROWHEAD DR, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 432-2600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nasrin Naghsh-Tabrizi, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770573248
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Trenton Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  • American University of the Caribbean
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nasrin Naghsh-Tabrizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi works at Family Health Center Of Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naghsh-Tabrizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

