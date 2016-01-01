Dr. Nasrien Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasrien Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Nasrien Ibrahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Virginia Heart1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 750, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 524-7202Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Inova Heart Failure/Transplant3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-7075
Virginia Heart - Fairfax2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 573-3494SundayClosed
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972765543
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.