Dr. Ghaly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasri Ghaly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nasri Ghaly, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Ghaly works at
Locations
Ghaly Healing & Wellness Center614 S Salina St Ste 300, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 425-0599
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing amazing amazing!! I cant say enough good things about how sweet, compassionate and caring Dr. Ghaly is. Wonderful man and an amazing private practice for anyone in need a psychiatrist.
About Dr. Nasri Ghaly, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063479939
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaly works at
Dr. Ghaly speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaly.
