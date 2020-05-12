Overview

Dr. Nasreen Sabir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Sabir works at Optum-Verdugo in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.