Dr. Nasreen Razack-Malik, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Razack-Malik works at UF Health Urology in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.