Dr. Nasreen Naqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasreen Naqui, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Mehdi H Naqui MD PA1574 Us Highway 130, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (848) 279-1068
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naqui has been my children's pediatrician since the time they were born. My oldest son is 19 years now. We can't complain. She gives my children the best service and always addresses our questions and concerns in a timely and professional manner. She is a doctor who always makes sure that her patients needs are met.
About Dr. Nasreen Naqui, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1558382820
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Newark Affil Hosp|UMDNJ RWJUH St Peters Med Ctr
- My Hosp
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naqui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Naqui using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Naqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naqui speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Naqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naqui.
