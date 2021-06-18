Dr. Nasreen Majid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasreen Majid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nasreen Majid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Majid works at
Locations
-
1
LaCanada Pediatrics3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 530, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 213-5332
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majid?
I love Dr. Majid she the best pediatrician!!!
About Dr. Nasreen Majid, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1255375861
Education & Certifications
- King Drew Medical Center
- Sindh Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majid accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majid works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Majid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.