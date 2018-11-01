Dr. Nasreen Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasreen Khan, DO
Overview
Dr. Nasreen Khan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Khan- Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates PA1113 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 735-8720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
I love this practice I have had 7 pregnancies. I miscarried one and Doctor Lhan was very helpful during the time period. I have delivered all of my children under doctor Khan care. She's very motherly I would definitely recommend this practice to anyone.
About Dr. Nasreen Khan, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174565816
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.