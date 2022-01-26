Overview

Dr. Nasreen Dar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Dar works at NASREEN DAR MD in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.