Dr. Nasiya Ahmed, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nasiya Ahmed, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmed works at Village Physicians in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Village Physicians
    Village Physicians
9090 Gaylord Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024
(832) 930-7877
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow

    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Dr. Ahemed made a house call to my 94 year old mom's house. She spent over an hour with her. She addressed all of our questions and concerns, and was very patient with all of us. She gave us sound advice on treatment and care of our mom, she has made follow-up calls to check on her health.
    Lesa Brownstein — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Nasiya Ahmed, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609080373
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    • University Of Dallas
    • Geriatric Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasiya Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
