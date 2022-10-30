Dr. Nazarally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasiruddin Nazarally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nasiruddin Nazarally, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Nazarally works at
Locations
Gilbert Leung MD PA888 NE 126th St Ste 101, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 899-1406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent physician, I have been seeing Dr. Nazarally for almost 30 years now. He is extremely knowledgeable, thorough and professional. He's answers all of my many questions to his best ability. He listens to and has always responded to my concerns. He works WITH me toward the best options for my healthcare, and even considers my out of pocket costs when viewing my various treatment options. I highly recommend him as a trusted friend and physician.
About Dr. Nasiruddin Nazarally, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1174560569
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazarally accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazarally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazarally works at
Dr. Nazarally speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazarally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazarally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.