Dr. Nasira Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nasira Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Tonge Eye Care170 Camden Hill Rd Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (470) 226-5651
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nasira Ali, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780784454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
