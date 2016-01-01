Overview

Dr. Nasira Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Tonge Eye Care in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.