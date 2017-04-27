See All Pediatricians in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Nasir Tejani, MD

Pediatrics
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Nasir Tejani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from U Bombay.

Dr. Tejani works at SABIRA N TEJANI MD in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

    Nasir Tejani M.d. Inc.
    3325 Palo Verde Ave Ste 203, Long Beach, CA 90808 (562) 421-8283
    Theresa Rozon Bondoc MD, Inc.
    2700 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 115, Long Beach, CA 90815 (562) 425-1275

Newborn Jaundice
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Apr 27, 2017
    I've always had great service from Dr. Tejani's office. Great staff, always available next day and their office locations are very convenient for me.
    Pediatrics
    English, Hindi
    1114008067
    North Shore University Hospital-Cornell
    Downstate Medical Center/SUNY
    St. Vincents Medical Center
    U Bombay
    Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
