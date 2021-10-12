Dr. Nasir Shariff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shariff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasir Shariff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nasir Shariff, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Clare Hospital.
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Office11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Knowledgeable. Patient. Compassionate.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
- 1851590525
- Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, Pa
- Blackpool Fylde and Wyre NHS Trust, United Kingdom
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Clare Hospital
