Overview

Dr. Nasir Haque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chittagong Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Haque works at Methodist Medical Group - Primary Care in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.