Dr. Nasir Gondal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nasir Gondal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gondal works at
Locations
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Nasir Gondal, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1962403691
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Cty Med Center
- Flushing Hospital Med Center|Westchester Cty Med Center
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Rawalpindi Medical College
- Cadet College Hasanabdal Pakistan
