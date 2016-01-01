Overview

Dr. Nasir Gondal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gondal works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.